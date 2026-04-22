Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.1250.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $34,195.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $178,222.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,095,984.64. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $909,324 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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