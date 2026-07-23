Life Time Group (LTH) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3712 per share and revenue of $846.1180 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LTH opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,485,646.38. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Life Time Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,516 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in Life Time Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,268 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here