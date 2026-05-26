Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Major Shareholder Partners Group Private Equity Sells 449,960 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 449,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $14,628,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,981,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,410,209.93. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Partners Group Private Equity also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Partners Group Private Equity sold 542,119 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $15,504,603.40.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 3,666,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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