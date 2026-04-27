LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Robert Bessler Sells 7,752 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 7,752 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $54,264.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,305,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,138,647. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Robert Bessler sold 62,147 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $438,136.35.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert Bessler sold 5,101 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,758.01.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19,952.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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