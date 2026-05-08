LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.72 and a beta of 1.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 62,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $438,136.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,274,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,984,858.40. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 4,314,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $30,247,722.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,209,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,760,529.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,389,939 shares of company stock worth $30,775,881. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Silversmith Partners I GP LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,842,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,700,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,228,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,793,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,465 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LifeStance Health Group this week:

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Further Reading

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