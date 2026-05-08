LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.01. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.8550, with a volume of 8,493,151 shares trading hands.

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LifeStance Health Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LifeStance Health Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — LFST reported $0.04 EPS vs. $0.01 consensus and revenue of $403.5M (up 21.2% YoY), showing solid top-line growth that supported earlier upside in the shares. Q1 Earnings / Transcript

Q1 results beat expectations — LFST reported $0.04 EPS vs. $0.01 consensus and revenue of $403.5M (up 21.2% YoY), showing solid top-line growth that supported earlier upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance — company updated Q2 and FY2026 revenue guidance (Q2: ~$405M–$425M; FY: ~$1.6B–$1.7B), signaling continued growth expectations that support medium-term fundamentals. Q1 Results / Guidance

Raised revenue guidance — company updated Q2 and FY2026 revenue guidance (Q2: ~$405M–$425M; FY: ~$1.6B–$1.7B), signaling continued growth expectations that support medium-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased — BTIG bumped its price target to $12 and issued a Buy (large upside vs. recent levels); broker consensus is skewing to Buy, reinforcing analyst optimism. BTIG Price Target Raise Brokerage Consensus

Analyst support increased — BTIG bumped its price target to $12 and issued a Buy (large upside vs. recent levels); broker consensus is skewing to Buy, reinforcing analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Shares earlier hit a multi-year high on the earnings/guidance beat, reflecting positive momentum that preceded today's pullback. Yahoo: 2-Year High

Shares earlier hit a multi-year high on the earnings/guidance beat, reflecting positive momentum that preceded today's pullback. Negative Sentiment: Major secondary offering launched/priced — certain stockholders are selling 35M shares at $8.15/share; LifeStance itself is not selling and receives no proceeds. Large planned sales by existing holders can increase supply and pressure the stock despite the company’s solid results. Pricing of Secondary Offering

Major secondary offering launched/priced — certain stockholders are selling 35M shares at $8.15/share; LifeStance itself is not selling and receives no proceeds. Large planned sales by existing holders can increase supply and pressure the stock despite the company’s solid results. Negative Sentiment: Insider and existing-holder selling is notable — historical insider sales and the large block sale by major holders (35M shares) increase near-term dilution/selling risk; the company did, however, authorize a concurrent repurchase of 6M shares which may partially offset selling pressure if executed. Quiver / Offering & Repurchase

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 392.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren M. Black sold 4,314,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $30,247,722.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,209,776 shares in the company, valued at $204,760,529.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 62,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $438,136.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,274,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,858.40. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,389,939 shares of company stock worth $30,775,881. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 19,952.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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