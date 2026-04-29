Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts: Sign Up

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.87. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $204.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lifetime Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lifetime Brands wasn't on the list.

While Lifetime Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here