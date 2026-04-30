Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $138.8580 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.87. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $204.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.09 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 7.9%

LCUT stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lifetime Brands's payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,425 shares of the company's stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LCUT

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

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