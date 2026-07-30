Lifezone Metals H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lifezone Metals NYSE: LZM said it is nearing an announcement on a strategic equity investment for its Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania, while continuing pre-final investment decision work funded by its Taurus bridge facility.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Showalter said management has presented a recommendation to the board after a competitive process led by Standard Chartered and that the company has selected a preferred partner. The proposed investment would combine public and private capital and run alongside a project-finance process led by Société Générale, he said.

“These discussions are in the final phase,” Showalter said, adding that Lifezone expects to announce the investment group in the near term. He said the company expects the credentials of the consortium to demonstrate Kabanga’s strategic importance to Western supply-chain initiatives.

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Framework Agreement and Project Readiness

Showalter said the strategic investment process is closely connected to negotiations over an amended Framework Agreement with the Government of Tanzania. The remaining work includes completing an outstanding schedule tied to the project’s joint financial model, feasibility study and investment structure, as well as aligning certain agreement provisions with the incoming investor group.

Lifezone expects to sign the amended Framework Agreement in 2026, according to Showalter. He said the company would ideally close the strategic investment and the Framework Agreement simultaneously.

The company is advancing construction-readiness activities at Kabanga. Approximately $850 million of work packages, including bulk earthworks and engineering, procurement and construction management work, have been put out for tender, Showalter said. Site work includes camp upgrades, permitting, geotechnical drilling and preparations for the mine’s box cut.

Showalter also pointed to Tanzanian infrastructure developments, including funding for a rail extension to Isaka and the commissioning of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station. He said the planned rail extension is forecast to be completed before mine production begins, while Kabanga would be about 80 kilometers from an upgraded 440-kilovolt power line.

On community matters, Showalter said the company is nearly 100% complete on compensation payments under its resettlement program. Lifezone has also added a team led by Michelle Raftus to support the continuing community-engagement work.

First-Half Financial Position

Chief Financial Officer Ingo Hofmaier said Lifezone ended June with $37.3 million in cash, compared with $21.1 million at the end of 2025. Total liquidity was $56 million, including $18.3 million available under the Taurus facility.

The company extended the availability period for the Taurus facility by three months to Nov. 29. Lifezone had drawn $21.7 million of the $60 million facility as of the first half, Hofmaier said.

Lifezone raised $23.3 million in net proceeds through an equity financing with U.S. investors in April.

The company reported a first-half loss before tax of about $7 million, or approximately $0.08 per share.

Interest expense included more than $3 million related to deferred payment of interest on a convertible facility at the end of March.

Its Tanzania-based workforce and contractors increased, bringing the total team size to 268.

Operating cash flow improved from the prior-year period, aided by increased external work at the company’s Simulus Group and lower corporate overhead following a streamlining effort, Hofmaier said. Simulus generated $1.3 million more in revenue than in the comparable period a year earlier. Investing cash flow increased as Lifezone expanded its owner’s team, added site personnel and conducted geotechnical and hydrotechnical investigations, including drilling.

Hofmaier said certain reported fair-value gains were non-cash and related to instruments including warrants, an embedded derivative and deferred consideration from Lifezone’s acquisition of BHP’s stake. The company said changes in its share price were a major factor affecting the valuation of those instruments.

Nickel Market and Additional Growth Initiatives

Hofmaier said Lifezone sees a potential nickel-market deficit in 2026 as its new base case. He cited higher Indonesian royalty rates, changes to Indonesia’s nickel ore benchmark pricing formula and restrictions on Indonesian RKEF production and ore supply quotas.

He also noted risks to nickel leaching operations in the Asia-Pacific region from a Chinese sulfuric acid export ban that he said could last through the end of 2026, as well as geopolitical uncertainty affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite expected growth in Indonesian supply concentration over the longer term, Hofmaier said the company continues to see sound nickel demand from electric-vehicle batteries and stainless steel.

Separately, Lifezone is evaluating the Musongati deposit in Burundi, where it holds a 14-month exclusivity arrangement. Showalter said the company is studying whether shared infrastructure and processing synergies with Kabanga could support a larger regional nickel development. The work may include additional drilling to assess potential sulfide material beneath the laterite deposit and evaluations of alternative processing flowsheets.

Lifezone is also progressing a U.S. autocatalyst recycling project with Glencore. Showalter said pilot work and testing have been completed, with additional piloting and site selection now underway before a potential final investment decision. The project would apply the company’s hydrometallurgical technology to recover platinum, palladium and rhodium domestically in the United States.

About Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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