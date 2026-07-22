Lifezone Metals (LZM) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM - Get Free Report) is projected to release its H1 2026 resultson Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

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Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

NYSE LZM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lifezone Metals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifezone Metals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lifezone Metals to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifezone Metals

Institutional Trading of Lifezone Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Lifezone Metals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lifezone Metals by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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