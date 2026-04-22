LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

Insider Transactions at LightPath Technologies

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 302,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $3,721,953.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,283,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,415,748.84. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,131,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,122,799 over the last ninety days. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company's stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $818.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LightPath Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LightPath Technologies wasn't on the list.

While LightPath Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here