Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 1.7% - Still a Buy?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.6950. 488,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 843,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed Commerce to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 58.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Lightspeed Commerce's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,900,930 shares of the company's stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 28.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,752,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company's stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,125 shares of the company's stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 97,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,948,620 shares of the company's stock worth $22,507,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company's stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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