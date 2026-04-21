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Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Lightwave Logic logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Lightwave Logic shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $14.82 (last $14.18) on heavy volume and are up about 13.1%, with the 50-day/200-day moving averages at $6.66 and $5.10 respectively.
  • Despite the rally, the stock carries a consensus Sell rating and weak fundamentals — last quarter EPS ($0.04), revenue $0.16M, a negative ROE and an extremely negative net margin, and a negative PE of -83.41.
  • Insiders have been net sellers, disposing of 142,127 shares (~$1.02M) in the past 90 days (including a 20,000-share sale by Snizhana P. Quan), leaving insiders with about 2.21% ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lightwave Logic.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 11411803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 13.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 8,571.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In other news, insider Snizhana P. Quan sold 20,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,655. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Ciesla sold 11,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,191.44. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,406. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company's stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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