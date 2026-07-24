Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 7.7% - Should You Sell?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.1650. Approximately 342,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,495,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LWLG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lightwave Logic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 5.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $971.11 million, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 9,019.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,019,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company's stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 992,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 610,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 587,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company's stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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