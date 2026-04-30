Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $12.60. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $12.7290, with a volume of 1,616,418 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightwave Logic presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 8,571.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In related news, Director Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,132 shares in the company, valued at $657,164.64. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 11,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $76,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 294,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,562.68. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,536 shares of company stock valued at $933,349. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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