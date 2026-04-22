Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.75. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $13.6130, with a volume of 3,572,705 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 8,571.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lightwave Logic news, insider Snizhana P. Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $529,655. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $75,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,145.32. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 142,127 shares of company stock worth $1,022,406 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company's stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 992,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 610,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 587,025 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Further Reading

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