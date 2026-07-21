Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 9.5% - What's Next?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.5150. Approximately 795,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,542,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LWLG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Lightwave Logic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 9,019.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $5,508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,019,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 992,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 610,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 587,025 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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