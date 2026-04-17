Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

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Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $252.48 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $268.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $169.69 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Further Reading

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