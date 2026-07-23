Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

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Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $249.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.40.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $299.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Further Reading

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