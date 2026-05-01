Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.600-17.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Linde Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $501.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $515.63. The company has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $496.93 and its 200 day moving average is $456.09.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $527.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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