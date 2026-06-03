Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn Sells 11,491 Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 11,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,365.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 853,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,805,965. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 11,491 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $157,311.79.

On Friday, April 17th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $354,915.00.

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Lyft Price Performance

LYFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 10,349,570 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,331,021. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 15.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lyft from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lyft by 13.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 44.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $470,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,930 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 497,118 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lyft by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,188 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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