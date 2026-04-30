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Lion Finance Group (BDGSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Lion Finance Group logo with Finance background
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Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $418.3280 million for the quarter.

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.72. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.97 million.

Lion Finance Group Price Performance

Lion Finance Group stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Lion Finance Group has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

BGEO Group PLC is the holding company for Bank of Georgia Group PLC, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia. It offers a wide range of banking activities through its primary subsidiary, Bank of Georgia, including retail, corporate and investment banking services. The group's core operations focus on deposit-taking, lending, payment processing and transaction banking, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates across the country.

In addition to traditional banking, BGEO Group's product portfolio encompasses wealth management, insurance and pension fund management.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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