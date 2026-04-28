Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barrington Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lionsgate Studios from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.60 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.41.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LION

Lionsgate Studios Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LION stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 746,579 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,299. Lionsgate Studios has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 201.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 225,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the third quarter worth about $3,450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 7,013,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 379,388 shares during the last quarter.

Lionsgate Studios News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lionsgate Studios this week:

Positive Sentiment: Breakout box‑office performance — "Michael" opened to a record‑breaking $200M+ weekend, boosting revenue and near‑term studio cashflows and prompting immediate market optimism. Michael Moonwalks to Record-Breaking $200M+ Box Office Opening

Breakout box‑office performance — "Michael" opened to a record‑breaking $200M+ weekend, boosting revenue and near‑term studio cashflows and prompting immediate market optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price‑target lift — Benchmark raised its price target to $15 and put a "buy" on LION, signaling ~22% upside versus the recent price and giving investors a fresh valuation catalyst. Benchmark PT Raise

Analyst upgrade/price‑target lift — Benchmark raised its price target to $15 and put a "buy" on LION, signaling ~22% upside versus the recent price and giving investors a fresh valuation catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Franchise pipeline intact — Lionsgate management gave a favorable update on John Wick 5, supporting the company’s long‑term content pipeline and recurring franchise revenue potential. Latest John Wick 5 Update From Lionsgate Boss Is Good News

Franchise pipeline intact — Lionsgate management gave a favorable update on John Wick 5, supporting the company’s long‑term content pipeline and recurring franchise revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage — Multiple outlets reported LION’s pre‑market surge and explained the box‑office link; this is reporting of price movement rather than new fundamental data. Lionsgate Studio surges over 9% in Monday pre-market

Market reaction coverage — Multiple outlets reported LION’s pre‑market surge and explained the box‑office link; this is reporting of price movement rather than new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention lists — Lionsgate appears on roundups of big‑gaining stocks, which can draw speculative flows but doesn't change fundamentals. 10 Stocks Racking Up Monster Gains

Investor attention lists — Lionsgate appears on roundups of big‑gaining stocks, which can draw speculative flows but doesn't change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Earlier earnings weakness remains a constraint — Lionsgate posted an EPS miss in February and is still modeled to report negative full‑year EPS, which tempers upside until gains are proven sustainable. (See company filings and prior earnings release.)

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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