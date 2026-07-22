Liontrust Asset Management's (LIO) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the company's previous close.

LIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 235 to GBX 270 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 190 to GBX 205 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liontrust Asset Management has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 364.

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Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 321 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.49. The firm has a market cap of £189.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 221.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 385.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 15.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £134.38 million during the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Liontrust Asset Management will post 69.828816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 2,043 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £5,393.52. Also, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 2,043 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £5,393.52. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 247,401 shares of company stock valued at $66,043,809. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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