Liontrust Asset Management's (LIO) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 270 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 240 to GBX 235 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 200 to GBX 165 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liontrust Asset Management presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 321.

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Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 272.19 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 252.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 221.88 and a 1 year high of GBX 419.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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