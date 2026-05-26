Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,098,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,126,547.35. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,509,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,250.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $1,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,052,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,002,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Roger Jeffs sold 18,839 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $764,863.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,003,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roger Jeffs sold 3,300 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $132,000.00.

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Liquidia Trading Down 1.4%

LQDA stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,211. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.32 and a beta of 0.41. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia's revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock worth $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,876 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,887,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $37,114,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 600.4% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company's stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $12,571,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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