Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 6894975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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More Liquidia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LQDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 62,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,248,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,188,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670,323.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 32,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,137,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,649,673.63. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,820 shares of company stock worth $24,801,008. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $7,290,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,876 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Up 25.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Further Reading

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