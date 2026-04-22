Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.6790, with a volume of 48542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidity Services has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $159,291.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,100,424.65. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $85,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,414,973.04. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 454,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 884,001 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,467 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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