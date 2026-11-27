Deere & Company, Corteva, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, CEA Industries, CEA Industries, and Edible Garden are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in publicly traded companies involved in farming and the broader agricultural industry, such as producers of seeds, fertilizer, farm equipment, and agricultural products. Their performance can be affected by crop prices, weather, input costs, government policies, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

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Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $13.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $654.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,594,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,677. Deere & Company has a one year low of $455.90 and a one year high of $721.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $660.95 and its 200-day moving average is $615.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 13,080,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,162. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Corteva has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $90.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

VMI stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,044. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $379.28 and a 52 week high of $585.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $442.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Shares of GTES traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 818,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,634. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

CEA Industries (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 718,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEAD

CEA Industries (BNC)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

NASDAQ BNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,356. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNC

Edible Garden (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

NASDAQ EDBL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 6,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,204. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3,352.50. The company has a market cap of $528,920.00, a PE ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDBL

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