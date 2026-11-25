Deere & Company, Corteva, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, CEA Industries, CEA Industries, and Edible Garden are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in farming and the broader agricultural supply chain, such as seed and fertilizer makers, farm-equipment manufacturers, food processors, and agricultural commodity firms. Investors use them to gain exposure to the sector, whose performance can be affected by factors like weather, crop prices, trade policy, and input costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

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Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $29.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $643.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,546. The firm has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $455.90 and a one year high of $721.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 10,430,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,880. Corteva has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.85. 93,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,968. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $379.28 and a one year high of $585.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Gates Industrial (GTES)

GTES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 938,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

CEA Industries (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 696,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156. CEA Industries has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEAD

CEA Industries (BNC)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Shares of BNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 535,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,788. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNC

Edible Garden (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,668. The company has a market cap of $517,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.63. Edible Garden has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3,352.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDBL

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