American Airlines Group, Honeywell Aerospace, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo airlines, giving investors partial ownership in those businesses. Their prices can be affected by travel demand, fuel costs, competition, economic conditions, and disruptions, so they are often considered cyclical and can be volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

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American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,202,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,340,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONA traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,906,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,931. Honeywell Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $160.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.11. 2,235,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34.

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