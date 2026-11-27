Monolithic Power Systems, AutoZone, Keysight Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive, and Rivian Automotive are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in making or selling vehicles, including automakers, parts suppliers, and sometimes dealerships. For investors, they offer exposure to the auto industry’s growth but can be affected by economic cycles, consumer demand, supply-chain costs, and shifts in technology such as electric vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

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Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $43.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,238.59. 178,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,296.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,328.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $894.39 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.71.

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AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,400.93. 40,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,829. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3,083.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3,227.28. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,730.65 and a twelve month high of $3,996.25.

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Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

KEYS stock traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.94. 398,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,025. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.99 and a 52-week high of $389.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.92. 1,089,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,770. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 7,696,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,362,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.64. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

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