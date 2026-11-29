Monolithic Power Systems, AutoZone, O'Reilly Automotive, Keysight Technologies, and Rivian Automotive are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in making or supporting vehicles, including automakers, parts suppliers, and some electric-vehicle companies. For investors, they offer exposure to the automotive industry, whose performance can be affected by consumer demand, economic conditions, technology changes, and supply-chain costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

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Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $56.75 on Friday, hitting $1,251.38. The stock had a trading volume of 585,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,869. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,298.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,328.34. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $894.39 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09.

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AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO traded down $5.25 on Friday, hitting $3,399.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,103. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,730.65 and a 1 year high of $3,996.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3,094.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,226.10.

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O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Shares of ORLY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. 2,488,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,345. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

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Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $11.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 775,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $326.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.64. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.99 and a 1-year high of $389.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,181,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801,584. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

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