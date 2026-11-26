Monolithic Power Systems, AutoZone, and O'Reilly Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in making, supplying, or selling vehicles, including automakers, parts manufacturers, and dealerships. For investors, they offer exposure to the automotive industry, whose performance can be influenced by consumer demand, economic conditions, production costs, and shifts such as electric-vehicle adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

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Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR remained flat at $1,194.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 922,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,296.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,328.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $894.39 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.71.

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AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,407.08. The company had a trading volume of 205,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,868. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3,083.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,227.28. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,730.65 and a 52 week high of $3,996.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Shares of ORLY remained flat at $96.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,543. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08.

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