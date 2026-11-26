Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, TC Energy, Canadian National Railway, and Celsius are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies based in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For investors, they provide exposure to Canadian businesses and the country’s economy, and may be bought and sold in Canadian or other currencies depending on the listing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,723,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,577. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 3,235,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,670. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $126.35. 1,058,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $92.46 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock remained flat at $29.04 on Thursday. 4,524,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,393. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

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