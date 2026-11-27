Caterpillar, Deere & Company, and Quanta Services are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and infrastructure, such as construction firms, engineering contractors, building-materials suppliers, and equipment makers. For investors, they’re often viewed as cyclical stocks because their performance can rise or fall with economic growth, construction demand, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $18.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $562.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,007,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,852. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $508.11 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded up $13.59 on Friday, reaching $654.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $455.90 and a 1 year high of $721.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.70. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $5.80 on Friday, reaching $571.27. 762,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $621.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.77. Quanta Services has a one year low of $408.36 and a one year high of $788.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

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