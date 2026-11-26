Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, Ionic Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Digi Power X, Soluna, and ZenaTech are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business or assets are tied to cryptocurrencies, such as crypto exchanges, mining firms, or companies that hold digital assets. They are traditional stocks—not cryptocurrencies themselves—and their prices can be influenced by both crypto-market movements and the companies’ overall performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts: Sign Up

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY remained flat at $11.56 during trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,881,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 5.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,548,239. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Ionic Digital (IOND)

Ionic Digital is a digital infrastructure solutions and cryptocurrency mining company. We began as a pure-play cryptocurrency mining company when we were formed in January 2024 to acquire all of the cryptocurrency mining assets of Celsius Mining. From our inception, our core objective has been to monetize our portfolio of powered digital infrastructure assets.

Shares of Ionic Digital stock remained flat at $54.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,409. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09. Ionic Digital has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOND

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,748,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.76. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DGXX stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,855,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,438. Digi Power X has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $190.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,330,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Soluna has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZenaTech stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,317,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 7.52. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. ZenaTech has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZENA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Galaxy Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galaxy Digital wasn't on the list.

While Galaxy Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report