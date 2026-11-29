Boeing, Rocket Lab, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that develop or supply military equipment, weapons, aerospace systems, cybersecurity, or other products and services for national defense. Their performance can be influenced by government defense spending, military contracts, and geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

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Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.24. 3,274,535 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 52 week low of $155.56 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. 10,429,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,655,862. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $6.96 on Friday, hitting $323.94. 1,587,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $314.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.61. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $268.91 and a one year high of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

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