Adobe, DoubleVerify, Ziff Davis, Xunlei, and Townsquare Media are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and services through digital channels, such as streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers, and digital advertising businesses. Investors may assess them based on factors such as audience growth, subscription or advertising revenue, profitability, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

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Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.34. 892,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $362.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,401,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

ZD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.16. 88,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Shares of XNET stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 130,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,042. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 123,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,010. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

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