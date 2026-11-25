Walmart, GameStop, GigaCloud Technology, Pattern Group, and ContextLogic are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services online or provide key parts of online commerce, such as marketplaces, payment processing, or delivery. For investors, they offer exposure to the growth of digital shopping, but their performance can be affected by competition, consumer spending, and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

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Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.47. 10,737,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,815,008. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,982. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.65. GameStop has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 341,184 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,139. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

PTRN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 206,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.29. Pattern Group has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

ContextLogic (WISH)

WISH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 209,025 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WISH

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