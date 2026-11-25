Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Li Auto, NIO, and XPENG are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in making electric vehicles or supplying related products and services, such as batteries, charging equipment, and software. For investors, they offer exposure to the growth of the EV industry, but their performance can be affected by competition, regulation, production costs, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.55 on Wednesday, reaching $365.13. 14,941,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,071,195. Tesla has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $376.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.59. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.24, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 9,636,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,368,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,999,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,296. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.40. Li Auto has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 17,675,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,462,945. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,993. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPENG has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report