Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or support entertainment, such as film and television studios, streaming services, music businesses, video-game makers, and live-event operators. Their prices can be influenced by audience demand, subscription growth, hit releases, content costs, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.76. 16,343,680 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $126.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $616.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,967,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,527. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $552.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.03. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $635.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO remained flat at $227.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,890,814 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $183.86 and a 52-week high of $265.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

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