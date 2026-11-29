Walt Disney, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Verizon Communications are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce or distribute entertainment, such as film, television, music, video games, streaming, or live events. For investors, the term groups companies whose performance can be influenced by consumer demand, hit releases, subscription growth, and changes in media and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.24. 6,928,536 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,457,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $228.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,741,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $183.86 and a 12-month high of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 9,927,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,552,708. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Further Reading

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