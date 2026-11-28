CF Industries, CVR Energy, and CVR Partners are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fertilizer stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that make, distribute, or sell agricultural fertilizers. Their performance can be influenced by crop demand, fertilizer and energy prices, farming cycles, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 718,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 885,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $63.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,084. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

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