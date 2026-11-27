Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Insmed, and Moderna are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide medical services, develop or sell pharmaceuticals and medical devices, or otherwise support the healthcare industry. For investors, the term covers a broad sector whose companies can be affected by factors such as medical innovation, regulation, and demand for care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,394.90. 1,147,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,896. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $850.51 and a twelve month high of $1,475.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,283.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $29.56 on Friday, hitting $534.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,738,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,846. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $525.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $412.27 and a fifty-two week high of $571.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.02. 3,027,492 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,647. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.67. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $302.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $7.89 on Friday, hitting $228.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,373,019. Moderna has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $212.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Further Reading

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