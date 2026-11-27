NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, and Micron Technology are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a high total market value, calculated by multiplying their share price by the number of shares outstanding. They typically represent established businesses, though the market-cap threshold for “large cap” varies by index or market. For investors, they may offer greater stability than smaller-company stocks, but they can still lose value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.68. 181,443,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,913,250. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $15.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $649.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,218,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,922,844. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $555.60 and a fifty-two week high of $762.86. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $707.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $42.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $643.38. 26,684,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,144,301. Micron Technology has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $727.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $895.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

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