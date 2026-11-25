NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, and Micron Technology are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with high market capitalizations—the total value of their outstanding shares—often defined as at least about $10 billion, though thresholds vary. Investors may view these companies as more established, but their stocks can still lose value and are not necessarily safer or more profitable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.97. 283,826,788 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,426,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $632.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,737,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,898,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $555.60 and a fifty-two week high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $31.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,170,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,141,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $901.92 and a 200-day moving average of $773.56. The company has a market capitalization of $676.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Further Reading

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