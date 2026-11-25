Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Phillips 66 are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that make physical goods, such as machinery, vehicles, electronics, or building materials. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to industrial production and demand, and their performance can be affected by economic cycles, material costs, and supply-chain conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $15.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,502,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $275.08 and a 52 week high of $487.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $419.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $23.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.73. 5,638,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,528. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $242.83 and a 1-year high of $739.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.14 and a 200 day moving average of $446.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

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