Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Phillips 66, Johnson Controls International, and Honeywell Aerospace are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that make physical goods, such as machinery, vehicles, electronics, or building materials. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to industrial production and demand, but their performance can be sensitive to economic cycles, input costs, and supply-chain conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $11.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.34. 9,487,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,672. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $275.08 and a 12-month high of $487.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $418.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.48. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $246.92 and a 52-week high of $739.67. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

PSX traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.12. 2,101,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

JCI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,000. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

NASDAQ:HONA traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,931. Honeywell Aerospace has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $297.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion and a PE ratio of 41.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

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