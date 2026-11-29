Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Phillips 66, Johnson Controls International, and Honeywell Aerospace are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce physical goods, such as machinery, vehicles, electronics, or industrial materials. For investors, their performance can depend on factors like consumer demand, raw-material costs, supply chains, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,487,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $275.08 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT stock traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,965,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,442. The company's fifty day moving average price is $418.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $246.92 and a twelve month high of $739.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.12. 2,101,903 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,000. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $160.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONA traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,931. Honeywell Aerospace has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $297.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion and a PE ratio of 41.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $160.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report